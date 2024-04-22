Speeches & promises of INDI alliance, nothing but mere drama: Tripura CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 21: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the people of the state have realized that the speeches and promises made by the INDI alliance for the elections are nothing but mere drama.

“When PM Modi visited Agartala, he said ‘picture abhi baki hai.’ We can assume what awaits us when Narendra Modi will take charge again as PM,” he said.

The chief minister also noted that before 2014, there were significant concerns about the country’s future.

He claimed, “Under the UPA government’s rule, corruption was rampant. Our soldiers were attacked, and our parliament itself came under attack. An unstable situation prevailed. However, after Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014, the country’s situation changed rapidly. He demonstrated effective governance.”

“We witnessed how China encroached on our territory during the UPA government’s tenure. But when Narendra Modi took office, no one dared to encroach on our land. PM Modi emphasized that without developing the Northeast, overall national development is not possible. He introduced the HIRA Model and Act East Policy,” said Saha.

Saha also highlighted PM Modi’s focus on the welfare of the people through various development schemes.

“The INDI alliance claims that there is no democracy, but we see them holding rallies and giving speeches where no one comes to listen, as people have understood that their promises are merely theatrical”, he remarked.