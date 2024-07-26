28 C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Strict vigil in Tripura follows Gandatwisa violence

AGARTALA, July 25: In the wake of the recent violence in Tripura’s Gandatwisa which left several families homeless, DGP Amitabh Ranjan convened a state-level law and order meeting in Dhalai district and instructed all the SPs to maintain strict vigil throughout the state.

The violence at Gandatwisa on July 12 had left over 80 families homeless due to arson following the death of a tribal youth in a clash between two groups in Dhalai district.

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has already issued a notice to the DGP seeking details on actions taken by law enforcement to apprehend those responsible for widespread looting and arson of homes, shops, and markets.

During the meeting held on Wednesday at the SP office in Ambassa, Dhalai’s district headquarters, the DGP conducted a thorough analysis of the Gandatwisa turmoil, a senior officer said.

He commended swift police response that brought the situation under control. Emphasising stringent measures against troublemakers, he stressed the need of maintaining peace and tranquility at all costs, advocating judicious deployment of central forces and Tripura State Rifles.

The DGP instructed the SPs to remain alert as far as ethnic and communal issues are concerned and take necessary measures to prevent the situation from aggravating, the officer added.

DGP (Intelligence) Anurag Dhankar further underscored the need for meticulous handling of every situation leading up to the panchayat elections, stressing on enhanced coordination among security personnel. (PTI)

