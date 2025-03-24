Student body halts protest over Kokborok script issue

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 23: In a significant development, the Twipra Students Federation (TSF), the indigenous student body of Tripura and a part of NESO has decided to withdraw its ongoing agitation over the Kokborok script issue after Chief Minister Manik Saha personally intervened and assured a resolution.

The indigenous students’ body, which had been blockading national highways since March 21 to press for the adoption of the Roman script for Kokborok, took the decision following a crucial meeting with the CM on Sunday.

TSF had earlier announced plans to escalate the protest in Agartala on Monday but remained open to dialogue with the state government as well as with the chief minister.

Speaking after the meeting, TSF general secretary Hamalu Jamatia expressed optimism, stating that the chief minister acknowledged the legitimacy of their demand and assured them that discussions with higher authorities would be held.

“We have been protesting for a long time demanding Roman script for Kokborok language. We met Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha at his official residence, where he gave us a patient hearing. He recognized the challenges faced by students and assured us that he would work towards a solution. He requested time to deliberate on the matter with higher authorities. Given this assurance, we have decided to temporarily withdraw our protest,” Jamatia said.