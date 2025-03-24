18 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 24, 2025
type here...

Student body halts protest over Kokborok script issue

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 23: In a significant development, the Twipra Students Federation (TSF), the indigenous student body of Tripura and a part of NESO has decided to withdraw its ongoing agitation over the Kokborok script issue after Chief Minister Manik Saha personally intervened and assured a resolution.

- Advertisement -

The indigenous students’ body, which had been blockading national highways since March 21 to press for the adoption of the Roman script for Kokborok, took the decision following a crucial meeting with the CM on Sunday.

Related Posts:

TSF had earlier announced plans to escalate the protest in Agartala on Monday but remained open to dialogue with the state government as well as with the chief minister.

Speaking after the meeting, TSF general secretary Hamalu Jamatia expressed optimism, stating that the chief minister acknowledged the legitimacy of their demand and assured them that discussions with higher authorities would be held.

“We have been protesting for a long time demanding Roman script for Kokborok language. We met Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha at his official residence, where he gave us a patient hearing. He recognized the challenges faced by students and assured us that he would work towards a solution. He requested time to deliberate on the matter with higher authorities. Given this assurance, we have decided to temporarily withdraw our protest,” Jamatia said.

Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves 9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious 7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?