Tawang Administration Conducts Meet On Pollution Free Environment

The theme of the meeting was ‘Keep the Mountains Clean and Green’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 4: The Tawang district administration of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday conducted a coordination meeting on the theme – ‘Keep the Mountains Clean and Green’ at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner. During the meeting, the district administration announced banning single use plastic and disposal of empty glass bottles in and around the township.

The coordination meeting was attended by representatives of the Indian army, para-military forces, administrative officers, head of offices, PRIs, GBs, and market welfare association members.

Addressing the meeting, Tawang deputy commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo said, “It is high time now to re-think about the negative impact of plastic material on the environment as well as human and animal health.” He appealed to all the local residents to properly segregate plastic materials in a bag which will be collected by the urban development department on a monthly basis. To remove the empty glass bottles from the district he informed that district administration has requested the Tawang Brigade to arrange transportation of the same up to scrap dealers located at Balipara.

The deputy commissioner also appreciated the work initiated by the women welfare association of Tawang for their continuous awareness campaign against drug abuse and collection and segregation of plastic waste, which is further being sent to Jamtse Gatsal School, Lungla for recycle and reuse.