Teen undergoes rare spine surgery successfully at NEIGRIHMS

SHILLONG, June 12: A 16-year-old girl with a severe case of scoliosis deformity, a condition involving abnormal curvature of the spine, underwent successful corrective spinal surgery at the Department of Orthopaedics, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong.

The intricate operation was performed by the surgical team led by Dr Sachlang Debbarma (Associate Professor), along with Dr Tashi G Khonglah (Additional Professor) and Dr Penthungo Ezung (Senior Resident), under the guidance of Prof Sharat Agarwal and Prof Bhaskar Borgohain, Head of the Department.

Highlighting interdepartmental collaboration, advanced intra-operative neuro-monitoring was used during the surgery to ensure precision and prevent spinal cord injury, supervised by Dr John Lyngdoh from the Department of Physiology.

The Department of Anaesthesiology, led by Dr Rajani Thabah, maintained patient stability throughout.

A dedicated nursing team led by sister in charge Watila Chungmeri, with vital support from OT staff, ensured seamless coordination and care during the procedure.

The girl is in stable condition and recovering well with ongoing physiotherapy.

Dr Sachlang Debbarma said scoliosis is a progressive spinal deformity that, if untreated, can cause chronic pain, respiratory issues, and reduced quality of life.

Early diagnosis and timely surgical intervention are key to improving long-term outcomes.

This procedure is among the first of its kind performed at a government medical institute in Northeast India.

NEIGRIHMS Director Prof Nalin Mehta praised the Department of Orthopaedics for the milestone in specialized orthopaedic spine care.

He said the procedure highlights the institute’s growing ability to manage complex spinal disorders through multidisciplinary teamwork and advanced surgical technology. (NNN)

