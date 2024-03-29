30 C
Tense situation persists after blast in Manipur near Assam border, shops damaged

HT Digital,

Imphal, March 29: Two shops were damaged in a blast in the Jakuradhor area of Manipur’s Jiribam district, near the Assam-Manipur border, in the early hours of Thursday, according to police. No casualties were reported.

The Assam Rifles are investigating the incident, as per a Hindustan Times report. Officials stated that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were used in the blast.

The remnants of the explosives have been sent for forensic analysis. Officials also mentioned that the cause of the blast could be a personal issue, possibly escalating from a clash between two groups.

A case has been registered on the complaints of Buddhi Singh, the owner of one of the damaged shops. Investigations are ongoing to identify those involved in the blast.

