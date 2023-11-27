There will be more peace if women lead the world: Rajya Sabha dy chairman

ITANAGAR, Nov 26: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh N Singh on Sunday said there will be

more peace and harmony if women lead the world.

Addressing a gathering at DK Hall on the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly premises on the occasion of

the Constitution Day celebration, Singh recounted the contributions of women from ancient times to

the post-independence period.

A day-long programme was organised on the assembly premises on the theme ‘Pink Constitution

Day’ to celebrate the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandhan

Adhiniyam) in Parliament.

Singh also spoke about various provisions of the Constitution that provided impetus to the growth

and development of women, thus providing them with dignity and pride.

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju highlighted the relevance of the Constitution for

common people, and recalled his initiative of translating the book into different languages during his

tenure as the Law Minister.

Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K T Parnaik said the Constitution grants equality to women

and also empowers the state to adopt measures of affirmative discrimination in their favour.

“Within the framework of democratic polity, our laws, development policies, plans and programmes

have aimed at women’s advancement in different spheres,” he said.

In his address, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the framers of the Constitution were aware of the

rich diversity of the country and made sincere efforts to ensure that the rights and beliefs of every

section of the people of India were taken into account while drafting the Constitution.

Khandu highlighted the initiatives of the state government towards women empowerment and

made special reference to the Women Entrepreneurship Programme (WEP) which aims to support

women entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the Constitution has changed the fate of millions of people

and provided dignity to every Indian.

It has a vision for the future and embodies the voice of the people, he added.

Speaker P D Sona called upon womenfolk to be part of the progress of the state and the nation.

Earlier in the day, to commemorate Constitution Day, the governor unveiled a statue of Mahatma

Gandhi, titled ‘Into the Future’, at the entrance of the assembly complex. He also felicitated Ashish

Bose, the principal sculptor of the statue. (PTI)