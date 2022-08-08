Thomas Distributes Input For Quality Black Pepper

‘The land in Garo Hills is very much suitable for growing black pepper’

HT Correspondent

TURA, Aug 7: District Horticulture officer, West Garo Hills, organised a program under the Spice Mission-Spice Development Scheme 2022-2023 for input distribution for quality black pepper production at Rongram Horti Hub recently where the chief adviser to the chief minister, Thomas A Sangma, accompanied by Selsella MLA, Ferlin CA Sangma, was the chief guest.

Highlighting the success of black pepper growers in his constituency, Thomas informed the gathering that black pepper these days helped the growers to get reasonable prices. Stating that the land in Garo Hills is very much suitable for growing black pepper, he encouraged the farmers to go for large scale farming to increase production.

Speaking at length about the initiatives being taken by the Government to develop the State, he informed that the chief minister’s vision is to make Meghalaya one of the best top ten States in India within the next ten years.

Ferlin CA Sangma, in her speech said that this spice mission was launched by the Government of Meghalaya, throughout the State this year to open up livelihood opportunities to the rural farmers and urged the farmers to avail the opportunities being provided by the Government.

On the day, the key-note address was delivered by the assistant director of Horticulture, Paulette A Sangma while the welcome address was delivered by the joint director of Agriculture, Garo Hills region.