28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 15, 2024
type here...

Thousands participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Aug 14: Thousands of youths on Wednesday participated in a 40-km bike rally from Imphal to Moirang as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off the rally from Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal and said around 4,000 youths took part in the event, organised by the Manipur Police and Sports departments.

- Advertisement -

Participants decorated their bikes with national flags, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ stickers, and held placards as they traveled to Chingei Lampak in Bishnupur district.

In a social media post, Singh said, “This initiative marks our collective commitment to celebrating our nation’s independence and fostering a deep sense of patriotism across every corner of Manipur. I encourage all participants to carry this message of national pride to every corner of our state, inspiring others to join in this movement.”

On the prevailing issues in the state, Singh emphasised that “no force on earth can break the unity of the state and the country.”

He assured that the government is aware of the challenges faced by the people and is working to ensure that all communities live together in harmony. “The unity of the state and the country is unshakeable,” he affirmed. (PTI)

Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Government permission mandatory for extraction in Mizoram

The Hills Times -
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions