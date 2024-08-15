Thousands participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally in Manipur

IMPHAL, Aug 14: Thousands of youths on Wednesday participated in a 40-km bike rally from Imphal to Moirang as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off the rally from Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal and said around 4,000 youths took part in the event, organised by the Manipur Police and Sports departments.

Participants decorated their bikes with national flags, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ stickers, and held placards as they traveled to Chingei Lampak in Bishnupur district.

In a social media post, Singh said, “This initiative marks our collective commitment to celebrating our nation’s independence and fostering a deep sense of patriotism across every corner of Manipur. I encourage all participants to carry this message of national pride to every corner of our state, inspiring others to join in this movement.”

On the prevailing issues in the state, Singh emphasised that “no force on earth can break the unity of the state and the country.”

He assured that the government is aware of the challenges faced by the people and is working to ensure that all communities live together in harmony. “The unity of the state and the country is unshakeable,” he affirmed. (PTI)