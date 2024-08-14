Manipur CM flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Bike Rally to promote unity and patriotism

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Bike Rally’ with the objective of fostering a robust and unified state, a press release said on Wednesday.

During the event, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all participants for their involvement in the bike rally, especially during this critical period in the state.

Meanwhile, Singh on his X handle stated, “This initiative marks our collective commitment to celebrating our nation’s independence and fostering a deep sense of patriotism across every corner of Manipur.”

This initiative marks our collective commitment to celebrating our nation's independence and fostering a deep sense of patriotism across every corner of Manipur. I encourage all… pic.twitter.com/6SrByNt9bB — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 14, 2024

The Chief Minister urged the citizens to actively participate in the creation of a robust and unified Bharat, as well as Manipur.

He also expressed his heartfelt wishes for the safe return of all biker participants upon their arrival at their destination.

“I encourage all participants to carry this message of national pride to every corner of our state, inspiring others to join in this movement”, Singh added.

The Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh, also remarked that the rally was organized at the behest of the Chief Minister.

He further elaborated that the bike rally would traverse specific regions of Imphal, proceed through Nambol and Bishnupur, and culminate at the Indian National Army complex in Moirang, where the riders would be honored.

Altogether, 24 motorcycle riders’ organisations and clubs comprising more than 1200 riders including riders from Manipur Police and Youth Affairs and Sports Department participated in the rally.