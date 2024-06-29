25.9 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 29, 2024
type here...

Thousands participate in rally for territorial, administrative integrity of Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 28: Thousands of people in Manipur participated in a rally organised here by an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations on Friday, demanding territorial and administrative integrity of the state.

The rally under the aegis of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) began at Thau ground in Imphal West district and was scheduled to cover a distance of four km before culminating at Khuman Lampak stadium.

- Advertisement -

School and college students, women, youths and village volunteers took part in the procession and shouted slogans against illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar.

Slogans such as ‘save indigenous and rightful citizens of India’, ‘no separate administration’ and ‘save territorial integrity of Manipur’ reverberated through the air.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people in the northeastern state and rendered thousands of people homeless. (PTI)

8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel
Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Various issued regarding state’s development taken up with Centre: Meghalaya CM

The Hills Times -
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India 7 Famous Street Food Of South India Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel