14 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 13, 2024
type here...

Three cadres of militant outfit Prepak (Pro) arrested in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Dec 12: Three cadres of the banned militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak-Pro) were arrested in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police said on Thursday.

The arrested members of the outlawed group were involved in extortion, a police statement said.

- Advertisement -

“Acting on information that some active cadres of Prepak (Pro) organisation are loitering in and around Thoubal Athokpam area, a combined team of Commando Unit Thoubal and a column of 4 AR (Assam Rifles) led by OC-CDO, Thoubal, under the supervision of Sr. SP Thoubal District, rushed to the area near HDFC Bank and arrested three active cadres of the unlawful organisation around 4 pm on Wednesday,” it said.

Related Posts:

They have been identified as Nambram Indrajit Singh, Rajkumar Mohen Sana and Warepam Albert Meitei Thoi.

A grenade, demand letters of Prepak (Pro), three mobile phones and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, the police said.

During interrogation, the arrested cadres of the militant outfit admitted that they were involved in extortion from schools, colleges and government offices of Thoubal district under the instruction of one Sinthoiba of their organisation, according to the statement.

- Advertisement -

The arrested persons along with seized items were handed over to the Thoubal Police Station for taking further necessary legal action against them.

Meanwhile, security forces, during separate search operations in Churachandpur and Chandel districts, recovered 10 firearms and a cache of ammunition, another police statement said.

More than 250 people in Manipur have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. (PTI)

5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Stalemate in Chakma council as 13 ruling MNF members join opposition...

The Hills Times -
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter