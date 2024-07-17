32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Three militants shot in encounter with security forces in Cachar

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the incident and wrote, "In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur."

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 17: Three militants were fatally shot during a clash with security forces in Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Bhuban Hills on the Assam-Mizoram border.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the incident and wrote, “In an early morning operation,
@cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur.”

 

As per reports, law enforcement carried out a search operation in Ganga Nagar, Cachar yesterday evening, resulting in the apprehension of three young individuals in possession of an AK-47 rifle, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

“Police also recovered 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle, and 1 pistol”, Sarma added.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Superintendent of Police Nomal Mahatta headed a team for a search operation in the Bhuban Pahar region along the Assam-Mizoram border. While conducting the operation, militants hiding in the hills unexpectedly initiated gunfire towards the team, resulting in an encounter.

The gun battle between law enforcement officers and insurgents persisted for approximately sixty minutes.

Furthermore, authorities have determined that two of the individuals were natives of Cachar, while the third hailed from Manipur. According to the police, all three were members of the Hmar militant group.

