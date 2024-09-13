‘Tortured’ youth dies in Agartala hospital

AGARTALA, Sept 12: A 22-year-old man who was allegedly tortured after being found with his ‘girlfriend’ in South Tripura district died while undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital in Agartala, police said on Thursday.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and conducted a post-mortem examination in the presence of an executive magistrate.

- Advertisement -

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Amarpur in Gomati district, Debanjali Roy, told PTI that a joint police team found the youth and a girl at Harina in South Tripura district on September 9.

The following day, the girl was returned to her parents in Gomati district and the youth was handed over to his relatives. No case was filed at that time as the girl’s family did not wish to pursue legal action.

However, the youth’s death in the hospital on Wednesday led to anger among villagers, police said.

When his body was brought to his native village of Chelagang in Amarpur subdivision, locals alleged that he had been severely beaten by some people, which they believe led to his death.

- Advertisement -

DYFI Tripura unit secretary Nabarun Deb alleged that the youth was severely beaten when his family was summoned for settlement at the house of a BJP local leader.

According to Deb, the youth’s mother and brother claimed he was tortured, which led to his death.

Police said the post-mortem examination would reveal the exact cause of his death. (PTI)