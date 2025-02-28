18 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 28, 2025
Tripura BJP holds crucial meeting to outline future strategies

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura convened an important meeting on Thursday to discuss its upcoming programs and strategic plans for the party’s organizational growth.

The meeting was chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, along with BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Several other key party leaders were also in attendance.

Addressing the media, BJP state spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty highlighted the significance of the meeting, which focused on strengthening the party’s organisational framework. “With the restructuring of district committees, this meeting was crucial. District presidents, ministers, and office bearers participated in the discussions. We have prioritised an upcoming organisational meeting, after which a comprehensive blueprint will be prepared to guide future activities,” he stated.

On the selection of the BJP state president, Chakraborty mentioned, “The process of selecting state presidents in various districts is still underway, and we are optimistic that the new state president will be elected soon.”

Sources within the BJP revealed that discussions also centered on upcoming party events, including the celebration of International Women’s Day, an organisational meeting, and a mass gathering scheduled for the near future.

“We deliberated on various strategies to further strengthen the party’s presence. Emphasis was also placed on increasing public awareness about government schemes to enhance the party’s engagement with the people,” a BJP leader shared.

Regarding the selection of the new state president, he indicated that the process is likely to be completed in the first week of next month. However, he clarified that there is currently no confirmed schedule for the visit of BJP Prabhari Jual Oram, who will oversee the selection process upon his arrival.

The meeting reaffirmed the party’s commitment to reinforcing its grassroots structure and enhancing its outreach efforts across the state.

