Friday, May 30, 2025
Tripura braces for extreme rainfall; Govt issues advisory, emergency depts on alert

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 29: The Tripura government on Wednesday has issued a high-alert advisory in anticipation of extremely heavy rainfall across the state from May 28 to 31, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). District authorities and emergency services have been directed to remain on standby, with evacuation and relief measures to be initiated as necessary.

In an official order signed by Deputy Secretary C.K. Malsom, the government cited a Special Weather Bulletin from the IMD’s Agartala Meteorological Centre, warning of “heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy showers accompanied by squally and gusty winds” during this period.

The adverse weather conditions are attributed to a low-pressure area that has developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast.

 “All District Magistrates have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and ensure readiness of all disaster response units, including the NDRF, SDRF, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Fire and Emergency Services, and trained volunteers,” the order stated.

Authorities have also been asked to identify vulnerable locations, maintain surveillance on rivers, embankments, and catchment areas, and to initiate timely evacuations from low-lying regions to designated shelters.

 “Rescue equipment such as boats, life jackets, and other flood-relief tools must be kept in readiness. If the situation demands, immediate deployment of response teams is essential,” the advisory added.

Damage assessments are to be conducted without delay, with all districts required to report their findings and the actions taken to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) by 2:00 PM daily.

Departments have been further instructed to act swiftly to remove debris, restore essential services, and depute key officers for specific emergency tasks.

Standby volunteers must be kept ready to assist in rescue and relief operations, while all teams are to maintain close coordination with real-time weather updates and forecasts issued by the IMD.

