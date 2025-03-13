19 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 13, 2025
type here...

Tripura Budget session from March 21 to April 1

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 12: The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the 2025-26 financial year is scheduled to begin on March 21 and will conclude on April 1.

- Advertisement -

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held today at the Tripura Legislative Assembly, presided over by Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and MLAs from both the treasury and opposition benches, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

Related Posts:

Following the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that the session schedule was finalized after considering the demands of the opposition to ensure maximum utilization of weekdays.

“The budget session will commence on Friday, March 21, and will continue till April 1. Since this is an important session, we will be discussing both supplementary and revised budgets. As part of the treasury bench, we welcome more discussions, as they benefit everyone. Our government remains committed to development, and constructive suggestions from the opposition are always valuable. Keeping this in mind, we have extended the session to facilitate detailed deliberations on the 2025-26 budget. In the future, we may further increase the duration of assembly sessions,” Nath said.

The minister further informed that on the first day of the session, the state budget will be presented, followed by the Question Hour. Additionally, some government bills may be introduced, but further clarity on the legislative agenda is awaited.

8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women 10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct