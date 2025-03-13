Tripura Budget session from March 21 to April 1

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 12: The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the 2025-26 financial year is scheduled to begin on March 21 and will conclude on April 1.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held today at the Tripura Legislative Assembly, presided over by Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and MLAs from both the treasury and opposition benches, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

Following the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that the session schedule was finalized after considering the demands of the opposition to ensure maximum utilization of weekdays.

“The budget session will commence on Friday, March 21, and will continue till April 1. Since this is an important session, we will be discussing both supplementary and revised budgets. As part of the treasury bench, we welcome more discussions, as they benefit everyone. Our government remains committed to development, and constructive suggestions from the opposition are always valuable. Keeping this in mind, we have extended the session to facilitate detailed deliberations on the 2025-26 budget. In the future, we may further increase the duration of assembly sessions,” Nath said.

The minister further informed that on the first day of the session, the state budget will be presented, followed by the Question Hour. Additionally, some government bills may be introduced, but further clarity on the legislative agenda is awaited.