Tripura Congress stage protest, demand resignation of THRC chairman

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 20: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest on Saturday in front of the Tripura Human Rights Commission office, demanding the resignation of the Commission’s Chairman for failing to fulfill his duties. Speaking on the issue, Congress leader Md Sahajan Islam stated that since the BJP government came to power, human rights violations have become a daily occurrence.

“We know we have a Human Rights Commission, yet many incidents have taken place, including the killing of a man inside a police station through torture and the brutal murder of a businessman in Agartala. Such incidents are happening across the state,” he said.He added that the Sadar District Congress protested in front of the Tripura Human Rights Commission today, questioning why the Commission remains silent and fails to take any action.

“The Chairman is working solely for the BJP. In our state, we effectively have no Human Rights Commission because they have failed to act. The Chairman must resign from his post,” he concluded.

