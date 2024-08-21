29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
type here...

Tripura Govt closes schools, colleges amidst heavy rainfall

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Saha stated, "Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st."

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: In response to the ongoing heavy rainfall, all schools across Tripura will remain closed on August 21 and 22 and all colleges on August 21, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Saha stated, “Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st.”

The decision was made to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff in view of the challenging weather conditions.

The Chief Minister further urged the public to stay safe and adhere to safety instructions during this period.

“All students, teachers, and staff are requested to stay safe and follow the instructions”, Saha added.

- Advertisement -

The closure comes as a precautionary measure in light of the heavy downpour that has impacted several areas across the state, leading to concerns about potential flooding and disruptions.

Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt provides Rs 2 crore assistance to boost tea gardens...

The Hills Times -
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India