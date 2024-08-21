Tripura Govt closes schools, colleges amidst heavy rainfall

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: In response to the ongoing heavy rainfall, all schools across Tripura will remain closed on August 21 and 22 and all colleges on August 21, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Saha stated, “Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st.”

Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st. All students, teachers, and staff are requested to stay… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 21, 2024

The decision was made to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff in view of the challenging weather conditions.

The Chief Minister further urged the public to stay safe and adhere to safety instructions during this period.

“All students, teachers, and staff are requested to stay safe and follow the instructions”, Saha added.

The closure comes as a precautionary measure in light of the heavy downpour that has impacted several areas across the state, leading to concerns about potential flooding and disruptions.