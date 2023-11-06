Tripura Institute of Technology to ink MoU with Taiwan varsity

AGARTALA, Nov 5: Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), a
government-run engineering college in West Tripura district
will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with
Taiwan-based Providence University on various academic
exchange programmes, an official said on Sunday.
Chief minister Manik Saha, who holds the Education
portfolio, has already cleared a proposal for signing the MoU
with Providence University of Taiwan, he said.
Once the MoU is inked, the students of TIT could study
various short-term courses offered by Providence university
of Taiwan, he said, adding the faculty members will also
participate in various programmes in the foreign university.
“The students and faculty members of the TIT will be able to
undertake joint research, publications, and academic
seminars in the Taiwan university”, he said.
The proposed initiative will also provide ample scope to TIT
for enhancing its ranking by National Institute Ranking
Framework (NIFR), he said, adding training of drone
technology has already been set up in TIT.
“Steps have also been taken to impart training on artificial
intelligence”, he said.
Established in 1958, the TIT offers seven undergraduate and
three postgraduate engineering courses including computer
science. (PTI)
