Tripura Institute of Technology to ink MoU with Taiwan varsity

AGARTALA, Nov 5: Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), a

government-run engineering college in West Tripura district

will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with

Taiwan-based Providence University on various academic

exchange programmes, an official said on Sunday.

Chief minister Manik Saha, who holds the Education

portfolio, has already cleared a proposal for signing the MoU

with Providence University of Taiwan, he said.

Once the MoU is inked, the students of TIT could study

various short-term courses offered by Providence university

of Taiwan, he said, adding the faculty members will also

participate in various programmes in the foreign university.

“The students and faculty members of the TIT will be able to

undertake joint research, publications, and academic

seminars in the Taiwan university”, he said.

The proposed initiative will also provide ample scope to TIT

for enhancing its ranking by National Institute Ranking

Framework (NIFR), he said, adding training of drone

technology has already been set up in TIT.

“Steps have also been taken to impart training on artificial

intelligence”, he said.

Established in 1958, the TIT offers seven undergraduate and

three postgraduate engineering courses including computer

science. (PTI)