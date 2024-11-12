Tripura man held with Russian-made pistol, live rounds

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 11: Tripura Police on Sunday have arrested one man and seized a Russian-made pistol, one magazine, 10 live rounds from Dharmanagar under North District of the state.

In a statement Tripura Police said that in a significant operation, a raid was conducted at the residence of Raju Deb (50), in Ward No. 10, Dharmanagar, North Tripura. The raid led to the recovery of a 7.65 mm Russian-made pistol, one magazine, 10 live rounds, and two Android mobile phones.

“The recovery of the illegal firearm and ammunition has raised concerns about the proliferation of weapons in the region. Authorities immediately arrested Raju Deb in connection with the seized items. The raid was part of ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat illegal arms and ammunition trafficking, which poses a significant threat to public safety and security”, it said.

The statement said that Raju Deb was taken into custody, and a specific case is being registered at the Dharmanagar Police Station under relevant provisions of the law.

“As per preliminary interrogation he has revealed that he purchased this fire arm from Dimapur of Nagaland. However the investigation is currently ongoing, with authorities exploring possible links to organized criminal activities or unlawful trade of arms. The seizure of the firearm and other items marks a crucial step in disrupting such illegal operations in the region”, it added.