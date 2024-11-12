26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
type here...

Tripura man held with Russian-made pistol, live rounds

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 11: Tripura Police on Sunday have arrested one man and seized a Russian-made pistol, one magazine, 10 live rounds from Dharmanagar under North District of the state.

- Advertisement -

In a statement Tripura Police said that in a significant operation, a raid was conducted at the residence of Raju Deb (50), in Ward No. 10, Dharmanagar, North Tripura. The raid led to the recovery of a 7.65 mm Russian-made pistol, one magazine, 10 live rounds, and two Android mobile phones.

Related Posts:

“The recovery of the illegal firearm and ammunition has raised concerns about the proliferation of weapons in the region. Authorities immediately arrested Raju Deb in connection with the seized items. The raid was part of ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat illegal arms and ammunition trafficking, which poses a significant threat to public safety and security”, it said.

The statement said that Raju Deb was taken into custody, and a specific case is being registered at the Dharmanagar Police Station under relevant provisions of the law.

“As per preliminary interrogation he has revealed that he purchased this fire arm from Dimapur of Nagaland. However the investigation is currently ongoing, with authorities exploring possible links to organized criminal activities or unlawful trade of arms. The seizure of the firearm and other items marks a crucial step in disrupting such illegal operations in the region”, it added.

Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India