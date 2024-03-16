Tripura: Newly inducted Tipra Motha ministers get portfolios

HT Digital,

Agartala, March 16: On Friday, Tripura’s Chief Minister, Prof. Dr Manik Saha, allocated portfolios to the recently appointed Minister and Minister of State from Tipra Motha.

Tipra Motha, previously the main opposition party in Tripura, joined the BJP government on March 08. MLA Animesh Debbarma was sworn in as a cabinet minister, while Brishaketu Debbara became the Minister of State.

According to state government sources, Debbarma has been given the responsibilities of Forest, General Administration (Printing and Stationery), and Science, Technology, and Environment.

Brishaketu has been handed the Industry and Commerce portfolio, previously held by BJP Minister Santana Chakma. Debbarma, however, has denied being informed of such changes.