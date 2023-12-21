12 C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Tripura ready to welcome PPP offer for setting up medical colleges: CM

Updated:
AGARTALA, Dec 20: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said his government is ready to welcome any suitable and viable public–private partnership (PPP) initiative in setting up medical colleges in the northeastern state.

His remark comes after the chief minister held a meeting with a delegation of NITI Aayog led by its senior member V K Saraswat at his residence on Tuesday evening.

Currently, the state has two medical colleges, the Agartala Government Medical College, and another society-run Tripura Medical College.

Besides, a government-run dental college opened in the current academic session.

“Today, I had a meeting with a delegation of NITI Aayog where an intensive discussion took place on different issues. They proposed setting up a medical college under the PPP model. I told them that we are receiving such proposals, but the government wants a suitable and viable offer,” he told reporters.

Saha said many people from the state visit Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here to go outside the state for medical purposes because they want ‘branded’ hospitals to get modern treatment.

“If we can set up a medical college with all modern facilities under the PPP model, they will stay back and get treatment here which will be cost-effective. If any offer with a viable PPP model comes, the government will surely welcome it,” he said.

Claiming that the NITI Aayog is happy with the state’s performance in various growth parameters, the chief minister said he highlighted the trade barriers on export to Bangladesh.

“There is a ban on exporting rubber-based products to Bangladesh because they want raw rubber sheets. Besides, Dhaka charges exorbitant duty on tea exports, which is a stumbling block to trade with the neighbouring country. The NITI Aayog delegation gave a patient hearing on our issues,” he said.

The NITI Aayog also made some proposals to strengthen the state’s economy and the government will surely work on these, he added. (PTI)

