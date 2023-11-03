Specialised health camp organised

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: The Mawlong Subcentre and the Mobile

Medical Unit (MMU) of The Hans Foundation, in association

with the office of the district medical and health officer,

organised a specialised health camp recently, at Mawlang

HWC-SC. The camp aimed at providing essential healthcare

services to a total of nine villages in the area.

The primary objective of this health camp was to promote

the health and well-being of the local population. The event

emphasised the importance of routine immunisation, family

planning, and early registration of Antenatal Care (ANC). 155

Outpatient Department (OPD) visits, 65 laboratory tests, 12

Immunizations Administered and 7 Antenatal Care (ANC)

registrations took place.

The presence of two skilled doctors from the Mobile Medical

Unit (MMU) ensured that the villagers received the necessary

medical attention and guidance. This health camp not only

addressed immediate healthcare needs but also played a

vital role in raising awareness about preventive healthcare

measures.

The collaborative efforts of Mawlong Subcentre, MMU, and

the District Medical and Health Officer have made a

significant impact on the health and well-being of the

community, reinforcing their commitment to serving the

local population.