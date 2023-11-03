Specialised health camp organised

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 2: The Mawlong Subcentre and the Mobile
Medical Unit (MMU) of The Hans Foundation, in association
with the office of the district medical and health officer,
organised a specialised health camp recently, at Mawlang
HWC-SC. The camp aimed at providing essential healthcare
services to a total of nine villages in the area.
The primary objective of this health camp was to promote
the health and well-being of the local population. The event
emphasised the importance of routine immunisation, family
planning, and early registration of Antenatal Care (ANC). 155
Outpatient Department (OPD) visits, 65 laboratory tests, 12
Immunizations Administered and 7 Antenatal Care (ANC)
registrations took place.
The presence of two skilled doctors from the Mobile Medical
Unit (MMU) ensured that the villagers received the necessary
medical attention and guidance. This health camp not only
addressed immediate healthcare needs but also played a
vital role in raising awareness about preventive healthcare
measures.
The collaborative efforts of Mawlong Subcentre, MMU, and
the District Medical and Health Officer have made a
significant impact on the health and well-being of the
community, reinforcing their commitment to serving the
local population.