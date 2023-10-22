Tripura to get dedicated cybercrime police station soon: CM

AGARTALA, Oct 21: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on
Saturday said the state will soon have a dedicated cybercrime
police station to tackle cyber-related cases.
The state has already set up a crime branch police station, he
said, adding the process has started to establish a cybercrime
police station.
Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day,
Saha said a special task force has been constituted to handle
heinous crimes including money laundering cases.
“Among the 28 states in the country, Tripura’s crime rate is
among the lowest. This has been possible because of well
coordinated efforts by policemen”, he said.
Voicing concern on the drug menace, Saha said law
enforcement agencies have been working relentlessly to curb
the problem.
“We are in the process of acquiring a drug scanning machine
to detect narcotics entering the state”, he said.
“It feels proud to say KTDS Police Training Academy in West
Tripura’s Narsingarh has emerged as one of the best police
training institutes in the country. Recently, the Manipur
government requested us to facilitate training for their police
personnel in the academy”, he said.
The chief minister said there are a number of vacancies in the
state police from constables to inspectors. “I have held
several meetings with the chief secretary and the DGP on the
issue. Hopefully, a final decision on recruitment will be taken
shortly”, he said.
On the occasion, the chief minister paid tributes to 188
security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice across
the country in the past year. (PTI)