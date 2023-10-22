Tripura to get dedicated cybercrime police station soon: CM

AGARTALA, Oct 21: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on

Saturday said the state will soon have a dedicated cybercrime

police station to tackle cyber-related cases.

The state has already set up a crime branch police station, he

said, adding the process has started to establish a cybercrime

police station.

Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day,

Saha said a special task force has been constituted to handle

heinous crimes including money laundering cases.

“Among the 28 states in the country, Tripura’s crime rate is

among the lowest. This has been possible because of well

coordinated efforts by policemen”, he said.

Voicing concern on the drug menace, Saha said law

enforcement agencies have been working relentlessly to curb

the problem.

“We are in the process of acquiring a drug scanning machine

to detect narcotics entering the state”, he said.

“It feels proud to say KTDS Police Training Academy in West

Tripura’s Narsingarh has emerged as one of the best police

training institutes in the country. Recently, the Manipur

government requested us to facilitate training for their police

personnel in the academy”, he said.

The chief minister said there are a number of vacancies in the

state police from constables to inspectors. “I have held

several meetings with the chief secretary and the DGP on the

issue. Hopefully, a final decision on recruitment will be taken

shortly”, he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister paid tributes to 188

security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice across

the country in the past year. (PTI)