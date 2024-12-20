Two arrested with cannabis worth Rs 25 lakh

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 19: Tripura Police apprehended two individuals and confiscated cannabis valued at Rs 25 lakh on Thursday morning in Ambassa, located in the Dhalai district.

Officer-in-Charge of Ambassa Police Station, Nandan Das informed reporters that the operation was based on a tip-off regarding a Bolero passenger vehicle, transporting a significant quantity of cannabis from Agartala to Dharmanagar in the North District.

“Acting on the information, we alerted our personnel stationed at the Naka check posts. At around 10 am, the suspected vehicle was intercepted. Upon conducting a thorough search, we uncovered 20 packets of cannabis weighing 189 kilograms concealed in a secret compartment. Both the driver and his assistant were arrested,” said Das.

The arrested individuals were identified as Samir Rabi Das, the driver, and his assistant Joydip Chowdhury, both hailing from Sepahijala district.