Two held with cannabis worth Rs 13 lakh in Tripura’s Ambassa

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Agartala, Jan 5: On Friday, two individuals were apprehended by the Tripura Police who also seized cannabis worth Rs 13 lakh in Ambassa, Dhalai district.

According to police sources, a total of 132 kg of dry cannabis, packed in 45 packets, was found during a truck search at Ambasa Naka Point in Dhalai district. Both the driver and the co-driver of the truck have been detained.

The estimated market value of the seized dry cannabis is Rs 13 lakhs. A police official reported that based on the information received about cannabis smuggling from Teliamura in Khowai district to Shillong, a checkpoint was set up at Ambassa.

Following this, the Ambasa police station detained the truck and upon search, 45 packets of cannabis weighing 132 kgs were seized from a hidden compartment in the truck.

The official also confirmed the arrest of the driver and his assistant. The market value of the seized dry cannabis is estimated to be around Rs 13 lakhs.

