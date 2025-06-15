31.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 15, 2025
type here...

Two new earthworm species unearthed in Tripura

Discovery raises the total number of documented megadrile earthworm species in Tripura to 38

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, June 14: In a major breakthrough for ecological science in Northeast India, two new species of earthworms—Kanchuria tripuraensis and Kanchuria priyasankari—have been formally identified in Tripura.

- Advertisement -

The discovery stems from a collaborative research initiative involving scientists from Tripura and Kerala, led by Dr Animesh Dey, Assistant Professor at the Ecology and Biodiversity Laboratory, Department of Zoology, Tripura University.

Related Posts:

Dr Dey said that the original specimens were collected between 2004 and 2010 during his PhD research with Dr Sabyasachi Nath under the mentorship of renowned earthworm taxonomist Prof. Priyasankar Chaudhuri (Retd.). A new team of young researchers recently managed to recollect the specimens, leading to their official classification.

The first species, Kanchuria tripuraensis, has been named after the state of Tripura, where it was discovered in rubber and pineapple plantations. The second, Kanchuria priyasankari, pays tribute to Prof Priyasankar Chaudhuri for his pioneering contributions to earthworm taxonomy over the past four decades, which have brought national and international recognition to Tripura’s biodiversity.

According to the research findings, K. tripuraensis is distinct within the genus Kanchuria for its single ventromedian spermathecae located in segments 7 and 8. K. priyasankari falls under the turaensis species group, noted for having three pairs of spermathecal pores, and differs from its close relative K. turaensis in its smaller body size and specific reproductive features.

- Advertisement -

With these additions, the genus Kanchuria, endemic to Northeast India, now comprises 10 species. This discovery raises the total number of documented megadrile earthworm species in Tripura to 38, underscoring the Eastern Himalaya-Northeastern Hills as the second most earthworm-diverse region in India.

8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape 10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon