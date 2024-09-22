3 Nagaland University professors feature among world’s top 2% scientists

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 21: Nagaland University achieved a significant milestone with three of its faculty members — Prof. Ambrish Singh from the chemistry department, Prof. Joginder Singh from the botany department, and Prof. Sujata Dash, professor and head of the information technology department —featuring in the list of the world’s Top 2% Scientists for 2024. The list was released by Elsevier and Stanford University, USA.

- Advertisement -

Prof Ambrish Singh found his place in the list for the past five years, Prof. Joginder Singh for the last two years and Prof. Sujata Dash’s name featured this year.

“This is a remarkable achievement for Nagaland University, reflecting the perseverance and unwavering dedication of the three faculty members in reaching this significant milestone,” VC, Nagaland University, Prof. JK Patnaik, said in a release issued by varsity PRO Peter Ki.

The Top 2% Scientists list, published by Elsevier and Stanford University, evaluates the impact and relevance of scientists’ work using various metrics.

Prof. Ambrish Singh completed his PhD from VBSPU, Jaunpur. Before joining Nagaland University, he worked as a professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Southwest Petroleum University in Chengdu, China, from January 1, 2016, to May 14, 2023.

- Advertisement -

He was a postdoctoral research fellow at the same institution from July 2013 to December 2015 and an assistant professor at Lovely Professional University. He served as a senior research fellow and research assistant at the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University. He has an H-index of 52, citations over 9500, research papers over 185 in high impact journals.

He is a Fellow of RSC and ICS and has Sichuan 1000 Talent, Presidents Award, Young Scientist accolades to his credit. He served as a consultant to KFUPM, Saudi Arabia, and as a visiting professor to Al-Farabi University, Kazakhstan.

Prof. Joginder Singh did his masters in botany in 2000, specialising in plant-microbe interaction, and completed his PhD on arbuscular mycorrhizal relationships of halophytes in western Rajasthan in 2003. With over 20 years of research experience, he received a total of Rs 20.18 million in grants, published more than 200 research articles, edited 32 books, and authored or co-authored 150 chapters.

He also served as a research associate at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and participated in numerous national and international conferences.

- Advertisement -

Prof. Sujata Dash completed her PhD from Berhampur University and a postdoctoral fellowship from the University of Manitoba, Canada. She holds an advanced diploma in bioinformatics from the University of Alabama, Huntsville, USA, and an M Tech in computer science and engineering.

She was honoured with the prestigious Titular Fellowship from the Association of Commonwealth Universities, United Kingdom, in 2017. Her work experience includes serving as a visiting professor at the University of Manitoba, professor at Maharaja Srirama Chandra Bhanj Deo University, professor and dean of research at Gandhi Institute for Engineering and Technology, professor and head at Orissa Engineering College and associate professor at KIIT in Bhubaneswar.

She authored over 200 technical papers published in international journals and conference proceedings and edited book chapters by reputed publishers such as Springer, Elsevier, IEEE, IGI Global USA, and Wiley.

Dash has got 12 patents, two copyrights, a few textbooks, and 25 edited books to her credit.