Two NSCN (U) cadres surrendered in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 8: Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with Arunachal Pradesh Police, facilitated return of two NSCN (U) cadres. These cadres had been misguided and were made to join inimical organisations. The Army and Assam Rifles, DC Changlang and Changlang Police coordinated with the families of both the youngmen to ensure their safe return. Both of them were handed over to their respective families in presence of the authorities.

Rejoining of the cadres with their families showcased the resilient efforts of security forces to ensure that the misguided youth are provided opportunities to join mainstream and contribute towards nation building.