NCP MLAs extend support to Pema Khandu government in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, June 19: Three NCP MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday extended their unconditional support to the BJP government led by Pema Khandu.

The MLAs – Nikh Kamini, Likha Soni and Toko Tatung handed over their letter of support during a meeting with Khandu in his office here.

Khandu expressed his gratitude for their commitment and cooperation, acknowledging the importance of such an alliance in fostering the state’s progress.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), Shri Nikh Kamin Ji, Shri Likha Soni Ji, and Shri Toko Tatung Ji, for their unconditional support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh. The MLAs handed over their letter of support during their call on,” Khandu posted on X.

“Your commitment and cooperation is greatly appreciated. Together, we will continue to work towards the development and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh”, the chief minister added.

While Nikh Kamin won the Bordumsa-Diyun seat, Toko Tatung was elected from the Yachuli seat and Likha Soni emerged victorious from Lekang constituency.

In the past two days, three independent candidates and two People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) members have extended their support to the BJP government in the northeastern state.

The BJP had won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, elections for which was held on April 19 this year.

The National People’s Party (NPP) won five seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) three, People’s Party of Arunachal two, Congress one and three independents also emerged victorious.

The NPP and NCP are constituent partners of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). (PTI)