UDP, MVSA demand action against BSF personnel for assaulting officer

SHILLONG, Feb 13: The United Democratic Party (UDP) and the Meghalaya Veterinary Services Association (MVSA) have demanded action against the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for alleged harassment of an officer of the state animal husbandry and veterinary department.

The incident reportedly took place at Muktapur village under Amlarem block in West Jaintia Hills district on February 11.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthohon on Monday said the party strongly condemned the highhandedness of the BSF personnel against Seiboklang Buam, the government officer.

“Following the news item on social media which has gone viral, the officer was manhandled and interrogated. The BSF personnel also threatened to shoot the officer at Zero Point along the border of India and Bangladesh,” he said.

“This act on the part of the BSF personnel, who is supposed to provide security along the border area, has put the entire security force in bad light. This shameful act on the part of the BSF personnel is highly unbecoming and uncalled for,” Mawthoh added.

The UDP leader also said that the party has not taken this lightly and will apprise the director general of BSF and the BSF’s vigilance department to investigate into the matter and take appropriate action against the personnel who have gone out of the way to harass the officer of the state government.

- Advertisement -

“Such incidents could have easily been avoided to gain the trust of the border residents and the border sentinels should exercise restraint while dealing with the local population residing along the border areas,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the MVSA has asked the BSF to promptly issue an apology for alleged misconduct towards Buam.

The demand was made following an emergency central executive committee meeting of the association held in Shillong.

In a statement, the association strongly condemned the actions of Rejender Kumar and his colleague.

- Advertisement -

The MVSA has decided to bring the matter to the attention of the highest BSF authority, the Meghalaya Frontier Headquarters, emphasizing the distress caused to their member.

“The association insists on a formal, written apology from the concerned BSF authorities, along with assurances that such mistreatment will not happen again in the future,” it stated. (NNN)