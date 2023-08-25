UNC clarifies on representation to PM issue

SENAPATI, Aug 24: The United Naga Council issued
clarification with regard to the issue of submission of the
“controversial” representation to the Prime Minister of
India on August 9, 2023, in which 8 Naga MLAs had
appended their signature along with other MLAs of
Manipur state.
According to the UNC, a joint meeting of the Naga civil
society organisations with the Naga MLAs’ Forum was
held on August 19, 2023, on the above matter and
detailed explanations were given by the members of the
Naga MLAs’ Forum on the circumstances under which
the representation was submitted to the Prime
Minister’s Office. “After a threadbare discussion, all the
lapses and differences in the matter have been sorted
out objectively in the greater interest,” the UNC added.
The Naga body then said, “Having realised the vital need
to move forward in cohesion amidst these uncertainties
surrounding the Naga people, the meeting also
reaffirmed to uphold the commitment to pursue for the
final settlement of Indo-Naga political issue based on the
basis and the true spirit of the historic Framework
Agreement signed on August 3, 2015”. (NNN)