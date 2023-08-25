UNC clarifies on representation to PM issue

SENAPATI, Aug 24: The United Naga Council issued

clarification with regard to the issue of submission of the

“controversial” representation to the Prime Minister of

India on August 9, 2023, in which 8 Naga MLAs had

appended their signature along with other MLAs of

Manipur state.

According to the UNC, a joint meeting of the Naga civil

society organisations with the Naga MLAs’ Forum was

held on August 19, 2023, on the above matter and

detailed explanations were given by the members of the

Naga MLAs’ Forum on the circumstances under which

the representation was submitted to the Prime

Minister’s Office. “After a threadbare discussion, all the

lapses and differences in the matter have been sorted

out objectively in the greater interest,” the UNC added.

The Naga body then said, “Having realised the vital need

to move forward in cohesion amidst these uncertainties

surrounding the Naga people, the meeting also

reaffirmed to uphold the commitment to pursue for the

final settlement of Indo-Naga political issue based on the

basis and the true spirit of the historic Framework

Agreement signed on August 3, 2015”. (NNN)