26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
type here...

UNC clears confusion on ‘mushrooming of organisations’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SENAPATI, Oct 14: Reacting on the newly formed organisation in the name and style of the “United Tribal Council Manipur” by “few individuals”, the United Naga Council (UNC) said on Monday that, “as the apex body of the Nagas living in the present state of Manipur”, it is constrained to give out this press statement to dispel confusion arising out of the mushrooming of unmandated organisations by prefixing and suffixing terms such as ‘united tribal’, ‘all Manipur’, ‘tribal unity’, ‘indigenous tribal’, which are void of representations from the structural form of organisation at the grassroot level”.

Reiterating the statement issued by this council on June 16, 2023, on social media or in print media, the UNC said that any narrative issued by the unmandated organisations/unions/councils do not carry the voice and aspiration of the people. (NNN)

7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 October, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India 8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch 12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most 8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India 8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas