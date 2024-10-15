UNC clears confusion on ‘mushrooming of organisations’

SENAPATI, Oct 14: Reacting on the newly formed organisation in the name and style of the “United Tribal Council Manipur” by “few individuals”, the United Naga Council (UNC) said on Monday that, “as the apex body of the Nagas living in the present state of Manipur”, it is constrained to give out this press statement to dispel confusion arising out of the mushrooming of unmandated organisations by prefixing and suffixing terms such as ‘united tribal’, ‘all Manipur’, ‘tribal unity’, ‘indigenous tribal’, which are void of representations from the structural form of organisation at the grassroot level”.

Reiterating the statement issued by this council on June 16, 2023, on social media or in print media, the UNC said that any narrative issued by the unmandated organisations/unions/councils do not carry the voice and aspiration of the people. (NNN)