Unmandated organisations don’t carry people’s voice: UNC

SENAPATI, June 17 (NNN): The United Naga council (UNC) said recently that any statement given on social media or in print media from “unmandated organizations in the name and style of all tribals etc. do not carry the voice and sentiment of the people”.

In a statement made available to Newmai News Network recently, the UNC said, “The United Naga Council feels pertinent to issue this press statement to dispel misunderstanding arising out of the mushrooming of unmandated organizations taking the name of all tribals and other sections of organizations encompassing the cognate Naga tribes without representing the structural form of organization at the grassroot level”.

It then said that, the UNC, as an apex organization of the Nagas in Manipur, has given instructions to all the constituent tribes of the UNC to refrain from issuing sensitive statements in matters pertaining to the prevailing “volatile” situation. “As, however, it is very unfortunate that some Tangkhul individuals in Haomee Federation, an unmandated organization, has issued such a statement in the guise of 13 Tangkhul villages and 6 Meitei villages with an ulterior motive to confuse the people,” the UNC also said.

While viewing this as a serious case, the UNC advised the “concerned apex body” to initiate steps to ensure that such “reckless and wanton displays” is not repeated in future.

The UNC, while denouncing the aforementioned statement, made it “unequivocal that any statement given on social media or in print media from unmandated organizations in the name and style of all tribals etc. do not carry the voice and sentiment of the people ‘‘.