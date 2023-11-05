UNC writes to Union minister of tribal affairs

IMPHAL, Nov 4: The United Naga Council (UNC) has written to

Arjun Munda, who is Union minister of tribal affairs, on October

31, 2023, requesting him to ignore the project proposals

submitted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs vide D.O.No.11/vc

KVIB/04/2023, Imphal, May 12, 2023, D.O.No 2/6/2023-CM

Imphal, October 23, 2023.

In the letter, which was made available to Newmai News

Network tonight, the UNC said, “As cited in the subject, the

undersigned on behalf of the tribal populace beg to bring the

following few facts for favour of your kind consideration and

sympathetic action that the tribals living in the state of Manipur

have come to learn that the vice chairman of the Manipur

Khadi & Village Industries Board, Lamphel, Imphal had recently

submitted 6 project proposals to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs,

Government of India for consideration of the same exclusively

for the valley -based NGOs based in Imphal East and Imphal

West in the guise that valley based NGOs are relentlessly

working for the tribals in the far flung areas of Manipur”.

The UNC letter to the Union minister also said the office of the

Manipur Khadi and Village Industries Board has its own ministry

and hence submitting proposals to Tribal Affairs Ministry

without mentioning the targeted beneficiaries and

locations/areas for implementation is “ultra vires and a ploy to

siphon off the fund allocated for the tribals of Manipur”.

The letter further said the Tribal Affairs & Hills Manipur being

the nodal department and in-charge of tribal programmes and

activities, plan formulation and documentation, work proposals

etc. for that matter ought to be within the purview of the Tribal

Affairs and Hills department and not any other agency.

The Naga body also said the Ministry of tribal affairs,

government of India, has identified priority districts for the

state of Manipur viz, Tamenglong with 95.72% of ST population,

Ukhrul with 94.35%, Churachandpur with 92.94%, Chandel with

88,97% and Senapati with 87.49% and therefore, allocation of

funds under proviso to article 275(1) of the constitution of India

is solely for the purpose of promoting the welfare of Scheduled

Tribes in the state or raising the level of administration of

scheduled areas therein to that of the administration of the

areas of the state with limited allocation of fund. “As such,

breaking up/splitting the allocated funds meant for the tribals

to valley based NGOs will certainly destabilize the Tribal Affairs

in its execution of work programmes and yield negative impact

while addressing the need of plugging critical gaps,” the UNC

letter added.

“In the light of the above reasons, your good self is requested

kindly to ignore the project proposals in the larger interest of

the tribals of Manipur,” the UNC further added. (NNN)