Uncontested win in Tripura panchayat seats shows support for party: BJP leader

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
AGARTALA, July 25: The BJP’s Tripura unit on Thursday asserted that its victory in 71 per cent seats in the three-tier panchayat system uncontested shows that people are wholeheartedly supporting the saffron party, due to the all-round development of the northeastern state.

There are a total of 6,889 seats in the panchayat system, which comprises gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads.

“We congratulate the people, party leaders and workers for the win. Due to the development initiatives, the people have reposed faith in the BJP,” its state president Rajib Bhattacharjee told a press conference here.

Listing some of the welfare initiatives in Tripura, he said around 4 lakh urban and rural people are covered under housing schemes, and toilets and water connections have also been made available.

“The social pension has also been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 2,000 per month during the BJP regime,” Bhattacharjee said.

Denying allegations of violence by opposition parties, he said they are trying to malign the BJP to “hide their organisational weakness”.

“They could not field candidates in many seats because of organisational gaps. The allegations of violence are completely baseless,” he said. (PTI)

