Panchayat bypolls in Arunachal record 75 pc voter turnout

ITANAGAR, Nov 6: Over 75 per cent voter turnout was

recorded in the bypoll for electing five gram panchayat

members (GPMs) and one zila parishad member (ZPM) in

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, an official said.

The polling, which began at 7 am and ended at 4 pm, was

held peacefully, he said.

The voter turnout is likely to go up as reports from two

polling centers are yet to be compiled, State Election

Commission secretary Taru Talo said.

Across 23 districts of the state, 54 seats fell vacant in the

gram panchayats and two seats fell vacant in the zila

parishads. Polling was held for one zilla parishad seat and five

gram panchayat seats, after the rest were decided

uncontested, Talo said.The seats fell vacant due to various

reasons, including death and resignations of members, he

said.

A total of 3,788 voters, including 2,015 women, were eligible

to exercise their franchise in the five panchayat seats and

one zilla parishad seat, spread over Anjaw, Lower Dibang

Valley, Shi-Yomi, Lower Siang and Papum Pare districts,

where polling was held.

Arunachal Pradesh has a total of 25 zila parishads with 242

constituencies and 2,115 gram panchayats with 8,145 seats.

Elections to 40 gram panchayat seats and one zila parishad in

Vijoynagar administrative sub-division in Changlang district,

however, is pending due to law and order situation and other

administrative issues, State Election Commissioner Rinchin

Tashi had earlier said.

“As per report of the district election officer, circumstances

are not conducive for holding elections at Vijoynagar,” the

SEC had said.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will be held on

November 8.

The ruling BJP won 37 panchayat seats and one zilla parishad

seat uncontested. The opposition Congress won five

panchayat seats unopposed, while independent candidates

won six seats, and the National People’s Party (NPP) bagged

one seat uncontested.

The last panchayat elections in the state were held in

December 2020, and by-elections were held in July 2022 for

one zila parishad seat and 130 gram panchayat seats. (PTI)