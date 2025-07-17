Union Minister George Kurian lays foundation stone for 2 projects under PMKVY in Mizoram

AIZAWL, July 16: Union minister George Kurian on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for two projects under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) area in Mizoram’s Siaha district.

The foundation stone laying function was held at the MADC’s hall in Siaha town and was attended by two BJP MLAs from Siaha district, K Beichhua and K Hrahmo, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said that the Northeastern states and Mizoram in particular have witnessed a robust transformation under dynamic leaders of the central government.

Laid foundation stone of ₹12 Cr PMJVK projects in Siaha, Mizoram—a Public Market cum Multipurpose Centre & Women Facilitation Center & a Community Hall. Furthering Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.@blsanthosh @MOMAIndia @BJP4India @DrBeichhua… pic.twitter.com/vucY54CiQu — George Kurian (@GeorgekurianBjp) July 16, 2025

He said that various developmental works have been carried out across the country in line with the Centre’s vision to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Kurian expressed hope that the two projects – public market cum multipurpose centre and women facilitation centre at Tipa V, and multipurpose community hall in Siaha district under the PMJVK scheme may bring groundbreaking advancement for the people of Siaha.

Beichhua and MADC chief M Laikaw, who spoke on the occasion, appreciated the Centre for its broad attitude towards the upliftment of minorities and empowerment of marginalised communities. (PTI)