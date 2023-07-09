Former Mizoram minister Beichhua to join BJP

AIZAWL, July 8 (PTI): Former Mizo National Front (MNF) leader K Beichhua, who resigned as a minister last year, will join the BJP ahead of the Mizoram assembly polls later this year, a BJP leader said.

- Advertisement -

The veteran Mara politician said he will formally join the saffron camp after poll dates are announced, BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia told PTI on Saturday.

Beichhua said he will contest the polls from Siaha in south Mizoram on a BJP ticket.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga’s ministry on December 13 last year, a day after he was allegedly told to do so by the chief minister.

The ruling MNF expelled him as primary member of the party on January 25 along with the chairman of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) N Viakhu for ‘anti-party activities’.

- Advertisement -

Beichhua had been elected from Siaha on a MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll dates in September or early October.

The MNF has 28 elected representatives in the 40-member House, while the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has 6, Congress 5 and BJP has one member.