Union minister reviews central sponsored schemes in North Garo Hills

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: Gen VK Singh (Retd.), Union minister of state for road transport, highways & civil

aviation, visited Resubelpara in North Garo Hills district, Meghalaya on Thursday to review various

central sponsored schemes. The minister interacted with the District Administration and heads of

various line departments at the Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Hall in Mendipathar.

As the chief guest of the event, Gen VK Singh (Retd.) highlighted the region’s development

transformations, emphasizing the central government’s attention to the state’s progress. He

emphasized the importance of good accessibility, connectivity, improved infrastructure in roads,

healthcare services, educational institutions, and basic amenities such as water and electricity for overall

development. He urged the government, implementing agencies, and all stakeholders to collaborate

inclusively for the effective implementation of government schemes and projects.

The minister encouraged officials to seek innovative solutions to address challenges during project

implementation.

MLAs of North Garo Hills, Marthon Sangma (Mendipathar constituency), and Rupert Momin (Kharkutta

constituency) participated in the program, presenting grievances and backlogs related to various

infrastructures in the district. They appealed to the minister to expedite the operationalization of air

connectivity at Baljek Airport situated on the Jengjal-Tura stretch, which has remained non-functional

since its establishment in 2008.

The Deputy Commissioner, Mithali Chandra, provided an overview of the district profile and highlighted

obstacles faced during the district’s development efforts.

The program informed that the Resubelpara C&RD block was designated as one of the aspirational

blocks in the state, aiming to improve performance across various parameters. The review meeting

focused on schemes such as PMAY-G, MNREGA, SKILLS Meghalaya, PMGSY, NHIDCL, ICDS, JJM, NRLM,

LDM (Financial Inclusion), Health, Education, Agriculture, and Water Resources.

Following the meeting, the minister visited Mendipathar PHC, Dilma A. Pal Higher Secondary School, and

Jamgao Anganwadi in Gajingpara.