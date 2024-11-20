Union minister reviews CSSs in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 19: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday reviewed the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes (CSSs) in Nagaland.

Kumar, who is on a two-day visit to the state, held the review meeting with the line departments implementing the schemes at the Nagaland civil secretariat in Kohima.

After thorough deliberations with the CSSs’ implementation departments, he said all the suggestions and challenges faced by the state have been duly noted.

Kumar assured these would be put forth for further necessary action to the central ministry.

Nagaland chief secretary Dr J Alam, while delivering his welcome address, said the review meeting with the senior officials was convened to get an overview of the various schemes and programmes being implemented by the state government with assistance from the Government of India.

Alam added the meeting also reviewed all the flagship programmes and oversaw the progress in the exploration schemes and aspirational blocks.

Giving a brief overview of the state, he highlighted some major ongoing projects in the state such as four-lane national highway, railway projects connecting the state and many other iconic projects with central assistance.

Chairing the meeting, home commissioner Vyasan R highlighted the key issues that are very unique to the state.

Representatives of Kiphire, Zunheboto and Noklak districts highlighted the progress and challenges faced by the aspirational districts/blocks in Nagaland through PowerPoint presentations.

Various CSS implementing departments and aspirational districts also shared their challenges faced during the implementation of the schemes at the meeting.