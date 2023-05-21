Union minister reviews CSSs in Wokha district

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, May 20: Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment A Narayanaswamy reviewed the centrally-sponsored schemes under Wokha district on Friday.

According to an official report on Saturday, during his tour of the district, Narayanaswamy visited Longsa village and held an interaction with public leaders, the village council and SHGs of the village and enquired whether all the centrally-sponsored schemes are reaching their doorsteps.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is very keen to develop the northeastern part of India. “That’s why the government of India is according special attention to the northeast and has been monitoring all the centrally-sponsored schemes and programmes to ensure that the schemes are properly implemented to benefit the public,” he said.

Later, the minister also had an interaction with all the heads of offices under Wokha district who are implementing the centrally-sponsored schemes.

- Advertisement -

Various departments briefed the visiting minister about various centrally-sponsored schemes and ongoing projects under their respective department.

Narayanaswamy urged all the departments to strictly follow the guidelines and ensure that schemes are effectively implemented. He also directed all the officers to be sincere and dedicated to discharging their assigned responsibilities in order to achieve the goals and desires of the government.

The minister also launched the Wokha Saathi Chatbot single Point Hub for Citizen Service at the Wokha deputy commissioner’s office on the day. Saathi Chatbot is an innovative initiative aimed at enhancing citizen-government interaction and service delivery.