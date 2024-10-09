Unregistered villages to be deprived of government benefits: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

IMPHAL, Oct 8: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that villages not recognised by the government or not registered with the government in the state shall not be provided government benefits, like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Power, Water Supply, etc.

N Biren Singh said this today during the Grand Finale of the 70th Wildlife Week Celebration 2024 at the City Convention Centre, Imphal. The weeklong celebration was organised by the Forest Department.

Further speaking as the chief guest, the chief minister expressed that politicians and officials need to be sincere and should have a clear knowledge of the past history of the region.

“Issues we face today are because of our past mistakes,” he added. He then urged all government officers and officials, especially the revenue and forest departments, to perform their duties with dedication and sincerity for the nation and state and further expressed the need for all officials to work within the provision of the Constitution and under the provision of the law like The Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act and Forest Acts etc.

Mentioning the issues of global warming and natural calamities, N Biren Singh appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his insightful initiative of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign’ in the country.

Recalling initiatives like the “Green Imphal” campaign in 2004 and the “Green Manipur” mission, the chief minister informed that change should come from within to bring positive changes in society.

The chief minister also mentioned that the government is making efforts to protect, preserve, and conserve wildlife, forest, and water bodies in the state.

Singh further stressed on the need to develop a wildlife sanctuary or dedicated area in the state and instructed the PCCF to look into the matter.

He also applauded the people of the Ukhrul district for their resolution to protect the wildlife and completely ban on hunting and killing of animals by putting a curb on all weapons. The chief minister gave his suggestion to organise campaigns for voluntary surrender of weapons like catapults and airguns used for poaching of animals in hill districts of the state.

Also, the government will soon begin rearing Mithun for consumption to check the hunting of wild animals, he said.

