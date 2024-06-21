USTM featured in Nature Index for research output

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been featured in the Nature Index, securing 109th position for the first time ever. This accomplishment is attributed to the significant contributions of the Department of Chemistry at USTM, particularly by Dr Mohit L. Deb, assistant professor of Chemistry whose work has been published in ‘Chemical Communications’, a Nature Indexed Journal.

The Nature Index is a prestigious metric that tracks research output through publications in 82 top-tier natural science journals, chosen based on the reputation of an independent group of researchers. Nature Index considers only 145 primary research articles published within natural science and health science journals and is crucial for universities and departments as it quantifies high-quality research output, enhances institutional reputation, attracts top talent, secures funding, and facilitates strategic planning through benchmarking against global peers.

In this context, Dr Sarifuddin Gazi, head of the department of Chemistry at USTM, said, “Nature Index will help USTM by benchmarking research quality, identifying collaboration opportunities, attracting funding, and enhancing its scientific reputation. Achieving a position in the Nature Index is a testament to our department’s dedication to cutting-edge research and scientific excellence”. He stated that this milestone reflects the hard work and passion of the faculty members, researchers, and students of the University. “Let’s continue to push boundaries, collaborate globally, and strive for even greater heights in advancing the field of chemistry. Together, we are making a significant impact on the scientific community and beyond. Congratulations to everyone involved”, he added.

Dr Gazi said that the Department of Chemistry is dedicated to both basic and applied research across various areas of chemical sciences. The faculty members are focused on exploring fields such as catalysis, hydrogen production, solar energy harvesting, solar thermal fuels, biodegradable polymers for packaging and other applications, inorganic porous materials, liquid crystals and functional materials, inorganic complexes and their applications, nanomaterials, organic synthesis, and sensing, among others.