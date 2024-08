SHILLONG, Aug 29: The Meghalaya government will soon set up a veterinary college in the state, as informed by the minister in charge of animal husbandry & veterinary, AL Hek, in a reply on the issue tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said the college is likely to be set up in Ri Bhoi since approximately 800 acres of land are available at Kyrdemkulai which belongs to the department.

He also stated that there is no proposal to set up the college at Sohiong.