Village-level community surveillance against WL crimes initiated in NE India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: In a pioneering effort, region’s premier biodiversity

conservation organisation Aaranyak has formed Community Surveillance and

Monitoring Teams (CSMT) in some villages in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur

as part of an initiative to elicit proactive community cooperation in monitoring

and checking wildlife crimes that pose grave threat to biodiversity

conservation efforts.

These specialized community-dominant teams function in fringe villages

around notified wildlife protection areas, monitoring the grey markets of illegal

wildlife products and tracking wildlife trade through known and potential

routes.

They also organise community awareness and sensitisation campaigns for

wildlife conservation. These teams have been trained to maintain efficient

communication and relay information related to wildlife crimes to relevant

authorities for prompt follow up actions.

They also collaborate with local media personnel to raise mass awareness

about the danger posed to biodiversity by wildlife crimes so as to motivate the

public to contribute towards wildlife conservation.

The CSMTs in Arunachal will mainly focus on protection of the treasure trove

of wildlife of D’Ering Wildlife Sanctuary which faces many challenges like illegal

hunting and logging.

In Manipur, the CSMT will be focused in and around the area of Dailong

Biodiversity Heritage site in Tamenglong district. The Manipur Government in

the last week of May 2017 had declared Dailong village of Tamenglong district

as a Biodiversity Heritage Site.

As of date, CSMTs in Arunachal have been formed in eight villages of Pasighat

in Arunachal Pradesh and six villages in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

The CSMT team comprises people from different sectors like village councils,

eco-development societies, biodiversity boards, local NGOs and students’

body’s representatives.

Along with close monitoring and surveillance, the CSMT are expected to keep a

close eye on the wildlife trade routes. This important information will be

channeled to the appropriate authorities for further action. In addition to their

contributions to the general cause of conservation in their assigned

landscapes, the CSMTs will also conduct regular awareness programmes on

special environmental and wildlife days throughout the year.