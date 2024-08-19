Vision for Vikshit Arunachal

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 18: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister, Pema Khandu, took to X on Sunday to talk about the current Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the state.

He stated that tax revenue receipts stand at 6.17% of the total GSDP of the state, as he plans to take the numbers to 50% by 2047.

He stressed on the importance of financial self-sufficiency for any state as he wrote, “Financial self-sufficiency is key to our autonomy and growth. Currently, our state’s tax revenue receipts stand at 6.17 pc of GSDP.”

Aligning with the goals of Vikshit Bharat 2047, CM Khandu further added, “By 2047, we aim to increase this to 50 pc, ensuring sustainable funding for our priorities.”

He also envisioned that the state’s GSDP will contribute 5% to the overall GDP of India, and reduce poverty to 0%, all by 2047. Notably, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Arunachal Pradesh for 2023-24 (at current prices) is projected to be Rs 37,870 crore, amounting to a growth of 28.9% over 2022-23 budget estimates.