War-like stores, ammunition seized in operations across Manipur

HT Digital,

Imphal, Oct 13: A huge cache of firearms, ammunition, and other war-related materials were unearthed during a search operation spanning multiple districts of Manipur, as per Friday’s reports.

The operation was a joint effort by security forces in the peripheral and susceptible regions of the Bishnupur, Kakching, Churachandpur, and Thoubal districts. Officials reported that the haul from the general area of Gothal-Phoulijang in Churachandpur district included an MP5, a carbine machine gun, a 38.8 tear gas gun, a homemade improvised mortar, and seven munitions.

Additionally, a 7.62 mm SLR with five magazines, three mortar bombs, and a 51mm HE were recovered from Ushoipokpi Makha Sangomsang in Thoubal district. In a related development from September, three active members of the NSCN (K-Nikki) were detained in Nagaland, with arms and ammunition seized from them.

Search operations were conducted by joint security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Kakching, Churachandpur and Thoubal districts. During the operations, the following items were recovered:

These cadres were captured in an operation by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police on September 27. The seized items included three 0.32 caliber pistols, ammunition, and warlike stores from the arrested cadres.