Water supply disruption in Kohima

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 28: Residents of Kohima town are likely to face water supply disruptions for the next two to three days due to a major breakage of water mainline on Monday evening.

The affected pipeline, which runs from the Jotsoma reserve forest area, burst as a result of aging infrastructure and increased water flow volume.

In a statement on Tuesday, executive engineer of the urban division, Neilhoukholie Chielie informed that the public health engineering department (urban) has begun restoration work on a war footing to restore water supply to the capital town as swiftly as possible.

Chielie appealed to all residents to bear with the inconvenience and continue supporting the division’s efforts during this period of emergency repair.

